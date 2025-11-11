Matt Hardy Opens Up About Jeff Hardy’s Sobriety And Their AEW Departure

TNA World Tag Team Champion and wrestling legend Matt Hardy appeared on an episode of his podcast, Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he discussed various topics, including The Hardys’ new journey in professional wrestling.

Matt Hardy said, “Extremely fulfilling. It really was. And I think for Jeff too, it was just quite rewarding. I feel like Jeff was so nervous about his new journey, just in life, right? As far as being sober, and this is still — Jeff is good, Jeff is locked in. He’s locked in, he’s hyper focused. But it was still a new concept to him like say, a year and a half ago, when he first came to TNA. And just — he felt like he was part of the reason our downfall happened in AEW, and to a degree he was. And that is deserved to a degree. He made a mistake, but it affects me. If you have a tag team partner in pro wrestling, it often affects you if your tag team partner makes a mistake.”

On Jeff’s regret:

“[He] felt really, really terrible about that. I mean, he had so much regret about it, and felt bad. To see him come to TNA and get an opportunity, being utilized to his utmost value, being put in a position to succeed. And then being able to succeed and being in this great place in life. Like, he is just so happy, and he feels so rewarded. And he says this all the time. He said, ‘We are both exactly where we need to be.’ And that’s truly how he feels, and that makes me happy, because for the longest time he was so down on himself.”

On their AEW run:

“So I’m glad he’s got that opportunity. And it’s just one of those things man. It’s — I don’t know, man. During those times in AEW, there were times where both myself and Jeff. Like, especially me when I was there and wouldn’t really do anything. It just made me question, like, ‘Ah, why am I still doing this?’ Like, ‘I love this, but it kind of just doesn’t feel like something I love right now,’ you know? And I knew if we could get into a groove of doing something good and be where we need to be. Ultimately, what we needed to do was leave it and go to TNA. And then we found that again.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

