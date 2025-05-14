Mercedes Moné Declares Herself The “Beyoncé Of Wrestling”

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné has her sights set on headlining the company’s biggest event of the year, and she’s not shy about her star power. Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Moné discussed her aspirations to main event AEW All In: Texas and shared her thoughts on reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm.

Moné didn’t hold back when hyping herself up as the premier name in the wrestling industry:

“That’s what I’ve been dreaming about, main eventing All In. This is our Super Bowl. This is our biggest pay-per-view of the year. You’re talking to the biggest star in all of professional wrestling, in all of women’s wrestling. I put women’s wrestling on the map, so to do that in Texas, well, I am the Beyoncé of wrestling.”

While boldly declaring herself the top star, Mercedes also praised Toni Storm—her potential All In opponent.

“Before I even thought about signing with AEW, I was watching Toni weeks upon weeks, and I was so captivated by her charisma, character, and presence,” Moné said. “I think she is not only one of the best women, (she is) one of the best talents in the whole world. I’ve never seen a woman captivate a character so on demand like she does. She brings so much to AEW, and I can’t wait to take that all away from her [laughs].”

The comments have only intensified speculation that Moné vs. Storm could be a marquee matchup for All In: Texas, possibly even the main event.

