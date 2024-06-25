Mercedes Moné Hopes Mina Shirakawa Wins The AEW Women’s World Title At Forbidden Door

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné recently took to her official Twitter (X) account and revealed that she hopes Mina Shirakawa wins the AEW Women’s World Championship at this Sunday’s Forbidden Door as she has always taken care of Moné in Japan.

Moné wrote, “Mina always takes care of me in [Japan]! Her kindness I will cherish forever. I can’t wait to see you take that title this Sunday. Then we can have our match @MinaShirakawa”

