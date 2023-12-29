Mercedes Mone Files For New Trademarks

Mercedes Mone has filed for some new trademarks.

On December 22, 2023, the former WWE Superstar known as Sasha Banks filed to register trademarks for “Mone Wear,” “Time Is Mone,” and “Mone Talks.”

Featured below is the official description of the filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, music, popular culture, inspirational messages, life advice, and acting; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, music, popular culture, inspirational messages, life advice, and acting; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and actress in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, music, popular culture, inspirational messages, life advice, and acting for entertainment purposes



Coats; Hats; Leggings; Pants; Shirts; Shoes; Shorts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Outer jackets.”