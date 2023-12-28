Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) Fuels Internet Speculation About Possible WWE Return

Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) hasn’t wrestled since suffering an ankle injury at the NJPW Resurgence event on May 21st. Mercedes released a video of herself training earlier in December, fueling speculation that she will return to the ring soon.

Mercedes has been posting cryptic photos on her Instagram stories in recent weeks, fueling internet speculation about her possible return to WWE. Mercedes shared photos of her WWE Funko figures last week.

WWE held a live event at the TD Garden in Mercedes’ hometown of Boston, MA on December 27th, and Mercedes shared a photo of herself outside the venue. Mercedes did not appear on the show, but fans have speculated that she may return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE. Mercedes/Sasha will return to WWE in 2024, according to NXT announcer Booker T.

According to Fightful.com, Mercedes’ recent asking price for her wrestling services was higher than what Charlotte Flair reportedly received for her new WWE contract.