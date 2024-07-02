Mercedes Mone Says WWE Tried To Prevent Her From Appearing In The Mandalorian

As a cast member of “Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” Mercedes Mone landed the biggest acting role of her career in 2020.

Her performance on the show was credited to her real name, Mercedes Varnado. She played Koska Reeves, one of two Mandalorian warriors who work for Bo-Katan Kryze. Koska is a member of the Nite Owls, a group of female Mandalorian warriors led by Bo-Katan that later joined the Mandalore resistance.

During an interview with Hot 97, Mone was asked about her transition into acting and revealed that getting on the show was like pulling teeth with WWE.

Mone said, “Acting, I really didn’t see it coming because I didn’t know how those doors of opportunities were going to come, especially in WWE. I love WWE, but they tried so hard to not make me do The Mandalorian and put me on house shows when I was supposed to film. It was pulling teeth just to get on that show, just to be a part of that show, so with these new doors of opportunity here at AEW, I have all the time in the world to go do acting and more. Tony will pick me up on the private jet to take me to the shows and back to the other show to film. So it’s so beautiful, it’s so cool that I get these new doors, and I feel like it’s just the universe being like, ‘We want you to be this beautiful superstar that we see you as.'”

Mone said, “I know it’s hard cuz everyone’s successful. They’re all kind of in their own league but doing the same thing, so I just want to be Mercedes Mone. Being the first woman to do it like the men are doing, like The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Bautista, I don’t look at just one of their careers; I would love all of them and more.”



