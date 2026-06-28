Mercedes Mone Wins 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

Mercedes Moné is once again the winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

“The CEO” defeated Maya World in the tournament final at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 on Sunday night at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

The victory marks Moné’s second consecutive Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament triumph after also winning the tournament in 2025.

Following the match, Moné celebrated on the entrance stage with the Owen Hart Cup as the AEW All In logo appeared on the big screen behind her.

With the tournament victory, Moné has earned a future AEW Women’s World Championship match at AEW All In 2026.

For complete coverage of the event, check out PWMania.com’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Results.