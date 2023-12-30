Mercedes Mone, WWE Negotiations Fall Apart

Fightful Select is reporting that talks have fallen through between WWE and Mercedes Mone.

The two sides were said to be engaged in back-and-forth negotiations regarding a potential return for the women’s wrestling star, however after they fell through, WWE reportedly walked away from the discussions.

One source claims that they believe Mone will end up appearing elsewhere imminently, but did not directly state where, although there are plenty of options of big shows to resurface on.

AEW has their Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view this weekend, NJPW has their annual Wrestle Kingdom show next week and IMPACT Wrestling rebrands back to TNA Wrestling with their Hard To Kill pay-per-view in two weeks.

As of August, there has been a working plan for Mone to come to AEW in August, however as of early this month, that was no longer the case.

NJPW has kept a good relationship with Mone and had hoped to talk to her in recent months. As of mid-December, all options were said to be on the table for her.

The news of WWE talks falling through is interesting, as Mone had been posting teases on social media about a potential return to the company this week.