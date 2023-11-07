Mercedes Mone’s Return From Injury Has Yet To Be Determined

Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) hasn’t wrestled since suffering an ankle injury at the NJPW Resurgence event on May 21st. NJPW’s Rocky Romero was asked about Mercedes’ recovery while speaking with WrestlePurists.com, and this is his response.

“I honestly don’t have any update right now. I hope that I’ll be talking to her agent and her maybe soon-ish, but I honestly don’t have any update yet about anything. The last thing I had heard was that she was recovering well and basically they were gonna let me know, reach out when she was getting close to a comeback so, yeah. There’s definitely still communication and I mean obviously though, I don’t know what she’s gonna wanna do when she comes back for sure. Especially coming back from a serious injury, you know? And that maybe messed up her timeframe of what she wanted to do and how she wanted to do it so, I really couldn’t say or speak for her, you know? I don’t think it would be fair.

No [there’s no issue between the two sides]. No, no, no. I think that she thoroughly enjoyed her time in New Japan and New Japan loved working with her and obviously would love to continue to work with her. But yeah, I think everybody’s pretty happy with the work that we’ve done obviously.”

As seen during the 2023 AEW All In PPV, Mercedes was shown watching the event in the crowd. It was reported at the time that Mercedes is expected to work with AEW once she is cleared to wrestle again.

You can check out the complete interview below:



(quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)