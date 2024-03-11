Michael “Venom” Page Reveals He Planned To Do Even More With Undertaker-Style UFC 299 Entrance

Michael “Venom” Page made a hell of an impact for his debut in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

At the UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera II pay-per-view at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida this past Saturday night, former Bellator MMA star MVP made his Octagon debut against number 13-ranked UFC welterweight contender Kevin Holland.

For his Octagon entrance, MVP came out to a remix version of theme song for WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker. The song initially started out the same, with “Venom” coming out in a black hood with black and purple lighting, he hit the gong and began a dance.

After picking up a three-round unanimous decision victory, “Venom” Page spoke about his Undertaker entrance at the UFC 299 post-show press conference, and revealed he originally planned to do more with it.

“To be fair, we had quite a bit more,” he revealed. “It would have been even more entertaining.”

He continued, “UFC was like, ‘Calm down, it’s your first one.’ We had to strip it back a little bit. I just like to make it a show. It helps me. It helps me relax when I’m putting on a show. It helps the time fly by and me have the best time ever. When I’m in that mode, I feel I’m the most dangerous.”

