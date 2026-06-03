Mick Foley Believes He May Still Have One More Match Left In Him

Pro wrestling legend and AEW star Mick Foley appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including whether he believes he still has one more great match left in him.

Foley said, “It’s definitely crossed my mind. The cinematic matches have opened up the door for guys whose cardio might be suspect. This loss of 100 pounds made my life so much easier. I used to have to stop a couple of times walking up a moderate hill. Now, I’m realizing that I’m not really getting winded like I used to. I don’t know. Clearly, if I had a match, it would be a match that would have to avoid trauma to the head. Luckily, there is a whole lot of me to traumatize below the neck. I think I have one more last good match in me. All the stars would have to align. It would have to make sense. Maybe that long-term goal of dropping an elbow off a TV truck onto a parked car- I had a serious talk with myself and realized just how much my hip replacement and later knee replacement changed my life. There is a 50/50 chance it could undo everything, and I don’t know if I’m ready to take that chance, but I find my mind wandering and coming up with ideas that look better than they hurt, that rate higher on the Instantaneous Foley Risk-Reward Ratio Analysis. If I can come up with enough of those types of moves that allow me to risk a little bit less while still giving fans a good match, if I feel I’m up to it, maybe a couple of years down the road, we will look into that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)