Mick Foley Reveals Scrapped TNA Pitch Playing “Son Of Abyss”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has revealed a wild character pitch he once made while working in TNA Wrestling, an idea he still believes could have been “money.”

Speaking on the Kayfabe Friends Wrestling Podcast, Foley described his plan to portray the “Son of Abyss” during the era when Hulk Hogan had taken Abyss under his wing.

“The one character that got away from me, oh man—this was money. You can almost smell it. The smell of money is still around,” Foley said.

According to Foley, the idea was for Hogan to have a heart-to-heart talk with Abyss, telling him that the way he expressed love 18 years earlier had resulted in a child—who would turn out to be Foley himself, playing Abyss’s son.

“I just imagined Abyss and a secret partner working against two of Eric Bischoff’s guys. I would be the secret partner, come down in the Abyss mask, win that thing. And I just imagine Eric Bischoff in the middle of the ring going, ‘Son of Abyss! Son of Abyss!’” Foley explained.

He then jokingly added, “With all due respect to Austin 3:16—Steve, you’re darn lucky the Son of Abyss shirts never hit the market.”

While the idea never made it to television, it’s clear Foley still has fondness for the bizarre concept, which would have added another memorable chapter to his already eclectic wrestling career.