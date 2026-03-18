Mick Foley Shares Message On Immigration And Urges Americans To Speak Up

Mick Foley posted a video on Instagram addressing Republicans and independents, urging them to speak out against what he described as the treatment of immigrants in the United States.

Foley framed his message around the relationships he has built over decades of traveling across the country during his wrestling career, saying he struggles to reconcile those experiences with current political realities.

“This is an earnest and honest attempt to talk to Republicans and independents who are not so far gone that they can still think for themselves,” Foley said at the start of the video.

Foley referenced a statistic he heard on television indicating that 65% of Americans believe ICE has gone too far, focusing instead on the implication that the remaining portion of the public may support current policies. “I was left thinking, wait, 35 percent of the American public is for this?” Foley said. “I’m sorry, but I cannot believe that.”

He added that based on his personal experiences meeting fans and colleagues across the country, he does not believe a significant portion of Americans would support what he described as inhumane treatment.

Foley cited his time on the road with fellow wrestlers, including Jim Cornette, as shaping his perspective on people across the political spectrum. “I never had any problems with a single one of them. We had discussions, not arguments,” Foley said.

He also shared personal anecdotes about kindness he has received from individuals he believes may hold conservative views. “You were the people who let me stay in your spare room or on your couch because I didn’t have money for a motel,” Foley said. “You are the people who smile with joy when I bounced your children on my knee as Santa Claus.”

Foley outlined several actions he believes should not be accepted, including the treatment of elderly individuals, workers, and families. “America is better than zip-tying senior citizens,” Foley said. “America is better than chasing down agricultural workers or abducting day laborers at Home Depot.”

He also referenced claims about enforcement tactics involving children, calling them unacceptable. “We are better than inflicting terror on a wide swath of this public based only on the language they speak and the color of their skin.”

Foley encouraged people to reconsider their views if necessary and to speak out now rather than later. “It’s okay to admit you were for something and no longer are,” Foley said. “The best time to speak up would have been earlier. The second best time to speak up is now.”

He concluded by urging Americans to use their voices, suggesting that public opinion can influence change. “Please make a difference by using your voice.”