Mickie James Issues Emotional Statement Following Her TNA Hall Of Fame Induction

Pro wrestling legend Mickie James was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame this past Sunday at the 2025 Bound for Glory pay-per-view, alongside Angelina Love and Velvet Sky of the Beautiful People.

James shared her thoughts on the honor in a statement posted on her Twitter (X) account, reflecting on what it means to her.

James wrote, “Standing on that stage and being welcomed into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame was one of the most humbling and magical moments of my career. ❤️ Thank you to @ThisIsTNA & @RealJeffJarrett for giving a young Alexis Laree her first real opportunity & to @TNADixie for welcoming me back & helping bring #HardcoreCountry to life.

Thank you @carlossilva for the incredible honor bestowed upon me & for a beautiful ceremony at such a historic event for the company ❤️ @THETOMMYDREAMER thank you for believing in me, for fighting for me, and for always seeing the woman and the wrestler I’ve tried to be.

To my sister, my ride-or-die, @REALLiSAMARiE thank you for inducting me — there’s no one else I’d rather share that moment with. You’ve been my partner in crime through it all, and I love you so much.

To the entire Knockouts Division — past, present, and future — you are the heart and soul of this company. You’ve broken barriers, told stories, and made magic every single time you stepped through those ropes. I’m so proud to stand beside you all.

And finally, to the fans — you’ve been with me through every high, every low, every reinvention and every return. Your love, your chants, your unwavering support… it means the world. I wouldn’t be here without you ❤️

This honor isn’t just mine — it’s ours. 🤠 #HardcoreCountry #TNAHOF #ThankYou #tnawrestling #tnaboundforglory #TNAiMPACT”