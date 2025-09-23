Mickie James Reacts To TNA Hall Of Fame Induction Announcement

As previously reported by PWMania.com, TNA Wrestling has officially announced that wrestling legend Mickie James will be the first inductee into the 2025 Hall of Fame class. The ceremony is set to take place at Bound For Glory on Sunday, October 12th, in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Following the announcement, James took to her Twitter (X) account to share her reaction to the honor.

A former WWE star and TNA icon, James is a five-time Knockouts World Champion and an 11-time Women’s World Champion across both TNA and WWE.

The reveal came during an interview with Sam Roberts and Tommy Dreamer, where TNA President Carlos Silva made a surprise appearance to inform James of her induction personally.

James wrote, “I don’t even know what to say today. Thank you TNA, and my whole TNA Family for always believing in me and letting me shine so bright. I’m incredibly honored. I love you. See you at TNA Bound For Glory. ♥️ #HOFCountry.”

BREAKING: The legendary 5-time Knockouts World Champion @MickieJames will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at #TNABoundForGlory on October 12 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. MORE: https://t.co/MTJwaJ5MsM pic.twitter.com/76rZ6kaK1B — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 22, 2025