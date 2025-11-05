TNA Announces Match, Segment For 11/6 ‘Open Fight Night’ iMPACT

WWE NXT Superstar Kelani Jordan has been announced for a sit-down interview on this week’s special ‘Open Fight Night’ themed episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and YouTube on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Additionally, an open challenge issued by Brian Myers was accepted by multiple teams, leading to the first official match being announced for Thursday’s show.

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement:

TNA iMPACT! Preview: November 6, 2025

The road to Turning Point continues as Open Fight Night makes its highly anticipated return for the first time since 2017. Anyone can make a challenge, and everyone must accept! When the opportunities are endless, what chaos will unfold? It all goes down this Thursday at 8/7c on TNA+ around the world, AXS TV in the US, and Sportsnet 360 in Canada.

Brian Myers took to social media to issue the first challenge of this year’s Open Fight Night. Now The System, Sinner & Saint, The Rascalz and The Great Hands will collide in what promises to be a hard-hitting four-way tag team showdown. The competition in the TNA tag team division is more fierce than ever — which team will reign supreme?

A new side of Kelani Jordan has been unleashed, and she’s willing to do whatever it takes to remain the TNA Knockouts World Champion. With her upcoming title defense against both Léi Yǐng Lee and Jordynne Grace looming at NXT Gold Rush, Kelani will sit down for an exclusive interview on TNA iMPACT!