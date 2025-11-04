Mustafa Ali Confirms Injury

Top TNA Wrestling star Mustafa Ali recently competed in a match for GWF in Berlin, Germany, this past Sunday.

During the show, he announced that he had suffered an injury. Ali later took to his Twitter (X) account to confirm the news, stating that he wouldn’t be missing any time due to the injury, although he will require extensive rehabilitation.

Ali wrote, “Appreciate everyone reaching out. No dates/time will be missed just some extensive rehab.🙏🏽”

Ali is a former TNA X-Division Champion and the leader of the Order 4 stable.