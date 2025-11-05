TNA Family Fun Day Announced For 12/7 In El Paso, TX.

TNA is bringing a ‘Family Fun Day’ to the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX. on December 7, 2025.

It will be the final live event for TNA Wrestling in 2025.

Featured below is the official announcement that was released today:

TNA Wrestling Brings “Family Fun Day” To El Paso, Texas On Sunday, December 7 For The Company’s Final Live Event Of 2025

Free Pre-Show Activities At The El Paso County Coliseum Include Face-Painting, Photo-op with “TNA Santa & Mrs. Claus” & More

TNA Wrestling wraps up its 2025 season on Sunday, December 7, with a live event of action-packed pro wrestling at the El Paso County Coliseum – and it is officially Family Fun Day.

Free activities for fans start outside the venue at 12noon, including face painting, photos inside a TNA Photo Booth, photo-ops with “TNA Santa & Mrs. Claus” and more.

TNA’s Family Fun Day coincides with the annual TNA Toy Drive, which will be held all three days in El Paso (December 5-7). Fans attending the action-packed pro wrestling shows in El Paso are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy. TNA Wrestling World Champion Mike Santana will make the formal presentation of all collected toys to Operation H.O.P.E. on Monday, December 8, at 11am local time inside the El Paso County Coliseum.

Operation H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Endure) is an El Paso-based non-profit founded by Angel Gomez whose mission is to help people in El Paso, Las Cruces and the surrounding areas of Texas and New Mexico who are enduring difficult times. Operation H.O.P.E. provides hope and help in meeting basic needs that will make a difference in people’s lives.

A four-pack of tickets for the Sunday afternoon Family Fun Day show, which will be taped for future episodes of iMPACT! On AXS TV, is $99 which includes all taxes and fees.

Doors to the venue open at 1p.m. and in-ring action starts at 2 p.m.

All the TNA stars will be in El Paso on Sunday, December 7, including Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic & Ryan Nemeth, Mike Santana, Moose, AJ Francis, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Mustafa Ali, Leon Slater and Knockouts such as Indi Hartwell, Tessa Blanchard, Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz and all members of the Elegance Brand.

For tickets to Family Fun Day and tickets to all three nights (December 5-7) of TNA live events in El Paso, go to tnawrestling.com OR

https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-wrestling-tickets/artist/1008830

