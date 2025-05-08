Mickie James Surprised By Undertaker’s Decision On Rising Stars In WWE LFG

Pro wrestling veteran and WWE coach Mickie James appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker’s decision to choose Tyra Mae Steele over Bayley Humphrey to advance on LFG.

James said, “I was actually shocked by ‘Taker’s decision, only because — is Tyra more ready than Bayley? Yes because Tyra is an Olympic Gold medalist, I wouldn’t want her to debut on television until she’s ready to walk out and be a champion.”

On Bayley Humphrey:

“She’s amazing, right? And she’s probably the most ready of all the women in the camp. I just thought, ‘Oh, man. She needs another six months.’”

