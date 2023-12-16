Mickie James Wants To Wrestle Rhea Ripley

Mickie James recently appeared on Gabby AF to talk about a number of topics including if she’ll enter the 2024 Royal Rumble.

James said, “I’m not coming back at this Rumble unless I’m winning because Hardcore Country at WrestleMania? It prints itself. Because the winner gets a title shot at WrestleMania. If you win the Rumble, you automatically get a title shot.”

James also talked about how she would like to face WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley down the line.

“Rhea. You know why? Because I’ve never faced her. I never had a chance to wrestle her. I think Mami needs to take on The Mother.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.