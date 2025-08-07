Mike Rome To Appear In Kelce Brothers’ Short Film Sequel “Brewmite II”

Garage Beer, the brothers’ light beer brand, has announced that the sequel to Travis and Jason Kelce’s short film “Brewmite,” titled “Brewmite II,” is on the way. The film will feature Travis and Jason Kelce alongside UFC legend Chuck Liddell and WWE NXT commentator Mike Rome.

Similar to the original “Brewmite,” the sequel is produced by Garage Beer. In the film, Mike Rome will portray the Brewmite announcer. Directed by Jordan Phoenix, “Brewmite II” is set to be released later today across the brand’s digital and social media platforms.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Garage Beer presents BREWMITE II — the highly anticipated second installment of the martial arts-inspired saga directed by Jordan Phoenix and starring NFL legend, Garage Beer co-owner, and newly minted fighter Jason Kelce. BREWMITE II blends over-the-top action, nostalgic grit and a surprising emotional arc as Jason battles for glory, and maybe something more. Adding a gravelly bass to the film’s storyline and dojo magic is Philly radio legend, voice actor and impressionist Joe Conklin.

After training under the watchful eye of Chief Master Velilla and forming an unbreakable brotherhood with his once-reluctant sensei and former Philadelphia Eagles teammate, Bo Allen, Kelce is ready to enter the BREWMITE: the ancient, absurd, no-holds-barred tournament where cold beer and honor are the only things that matter.

But this time, the stakes are higher. The challengers are more skilled. And the final fight? It just might involve one of the most feared fighters of all time.