Mike Santana Wins TNA World Championship On iMPACT AMC Debut

On Thursday night, TNA iMPACT made its debut on AMC, featuring a thrilling main event where Mike Santana faced Frankie Kazarian for the TNA World Championship.

Santana was determined to reclaim the title Kazarian had taken from him, and the match was a gripping contest in which both competitors gave it their all.

As the match neared its climax, Santana executed a Spin the Block maneuver, but the referee was accidentally knocked down in the ring.

In a moment of desperation, Kazarian struck Santana with the championship belt and followed up with a Fade to Black on the apron. Despite this devastating blow, Santana managed to kick out.

Refusing to be defeated, Santana rallied and hit Kazarian with a Canadian Destroyer and a second Spin the Block. Kazarian kicked out once more, but eventually, Santana delivered a third Spin the Block, securing the victory and the title.

After the match, TNA President Carlos Silva entered the ring to present Santana with the championship belt, and the two celebrated together as the show came to a close.

Santana’s previous reign as the TNA World Champion lasted 32 days; he won the title at Bound For Glory and lost it to Kazarian on the November 13th episode of TNA Impact. Kazarian’s first reign as champion comes to an end at 63 days.