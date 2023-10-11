MJF Addresses Fan Backlash Over His AEW Dynamite Segment With Juice Robinson

As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF addressed a contentious segment from this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite in which Juice Robinson revealed a roll of quarters with the word “FRIEDMAN” written on it.

Due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the segment was criticized for being both antisemitic and offensive.

In response to fan outrage over the segment, MJF issued a follow-up statement on Wednesday afternoon:

“Muhammad Hassan was portraying an evil Muslim terrorist. I’m actually Jewish. I’ve actually gone through this. This is my real life!!!!! MY STORY! And I Look forward to giving Catharsis to every single person who’s ever been oppressed or bullied. If you think I’d play with that or take it lying down or WORST OF ALL Hide from the hard conversations like a coward… You’re on crazy pills.

I look forward to the hard conversations this starts and creates. I look forward to people being further educated. My life’s work is to stand up to any and all injustices done to people due to something as Stupid as being different. To anyone that thinks that can’t be done through the avenue of professional wrestling. Then that’s an indictment on things that have happened in this sports past. I look forward to bringing this sport into the present. I look forward to knocking Juice Robinson’s teeth down his throat. And most of all I look forward to getting back the Triple B!”