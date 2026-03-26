MJF Blasts Modern Wrestlers, Says Many “Aren’t Working Hard Enough”

AEW World Champion MJF spoke with The Takedown for Sports Illustrated about various topics, including his opinions on today’s wrestlers.

MJF said, “I think a lot of these guys suck. And the guys that I’m wrestling on these independents are the guys that are working hard and making the towns and doing everything that they need to do to become better talents.”

On independent talent not being willing to commit to the grind:

“I think a lot of these new guys are lazy, they’re not getting in the car, they’re not traveling to do ring crew. Brother, when I was on the independents, I would get in my car, and I would drive to, name a state in North America, I drove there. Name a place in Canada, I drove there. Name a place in Mexico, I drove there. And I did it for $20 and a can of Coke and a hot dog and a handshake. I did it because I wanted to get better, and I needed reps. A lot of these guys that are coming into the industry, they’re thinking, ‘Oh, there’s AEW, there’s WWE, there’s TNA, there’s MLW, why aren’t I signed yet?’ You’re not signed yet because you f***ing suck. Get better. Apply yourself. Go to training three to four times a week. Find a ring. Roll around. Make yourself better. Do tape study. Become a student of the sport.”

On his advice to talent:

“Stop resting on your laurels, just assuming you’re gonna be handed something. If you want to be a part of AEW, you better be ready. You better be ready to work, and work hard, and want it. We’re not the lazy promotion. Now if you wanna f**k around and jerk off, go somewhere else. So that would be my advice to these cats on the indies. Nothing’s going to be handed to you. If you want to come to AEW, be ready to work.”