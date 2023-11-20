MJF Credits Jim Cornette For Learning A Lot From Him

As previously reported on PWMania, MJF was featured in a video posted on Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouTube channel. He was asked several things while being worked on.

A question was asked about Tony Khan, Jim Cornette, and Dave Meltzer. MJF proceeded to credit Cornette for learning from him in MLW.

MJF said, “When I was in MLW, I learned a lot from him. He is a controversial figure in professional wrestling, but when I was in Major League Wrestling, I can honestly say I owe a lot to him. I learned a lot.”

The entire YouTube video can be seen below: