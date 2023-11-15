MJF Posts Interesting Statement On Social Media

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is better than you, and you know it.
But still, respect everyone.
That is the message from the AEW World and ROH Tag-Team Champion, who surfaced on social media with a statement on Tuesday.
“If you’ve been at a job for a small number of years but at a high level for a majority of it,” MJF began, “You don’t have to listen to dumb motherf*ckers that talk down to you and say they know better because they’ve been at the job for a large number of years but at a low level for a majority of it.”
He continued, “Respect everyone. But don’t let anyone son you, ever.”
Check out the post below.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 14, 2023