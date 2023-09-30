MJF Reveals Why He Did Not Acknowledge CM Punk’s “Real World Title” On AEW Television

AEW world champion MJF explained to WrestlePurists.com why he did not recognize CM Punk’s “real world title” on AEW television.

MJS stated, “I never commented on it. I’ll tell you why. I won’t sit here and tell you I’m a company man, but I’m definitely pro-professional wrestlers. And the fact of the matter is: Collision is really important. And Collision’s success is super important. So at the time, having a guy of that stature having something that everybody on that show could be fighting for — because realistically, as much as Tony Khan wishes he can clone MJF, I can’t be everywhere at once. So I didn’t have an issue with it. I thought it made all the sense in the world. I wasn’t sweating it, frankly.”

