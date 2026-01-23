MJF Says He Plans To Hold AEW World Championship For Five To Six Years

AEW World Champion MJF spoke with Phid McAwesome from Down Under the Ring for Fightful about various topics, including his intention to hold the World Title for five to six years.

MJF said, “You know, there’s always been an X on my back. There’s always been people trying to catch up to me. There’s always been haters. There’s always been people that desperately want my spot, whether I have the title or not. Now that I have the title, I’m not going to lie to you, there’s more people in line trying to get a piece of MJF than usual. Is my talent bigger than the mark on my back? I would say yes in droves. I intend to holding [SIC] this title, you know; I’m looking at five to six years. That’s the goal. I’m thinking five to six years. Five to six years sounds right to me.”

You can check out MJF's comments in the video below.

