MLW Never Say Never Live Results – July 8, 2023

The wait is over as MLW’s Never Say Never is officially here, streaming live tonight on FITE + from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia at 8pm.

This is the first live PPV event by MLW since 2019.

Keep it here at PWMania for all the live results, latest updates, and match breakdowns.

MLW Never Say Never starts off with a package showing what brought Alex Hammerstone and Alex Kane to World Title Match tonight.

Announce Team is Joe Dombrowski & Matt Striker. Crowd is electric and already chanting “Bomaye”.

MLW National Openweight Championship

Jacob Fatu (c) Vs Calvin Tankman

Match starts off quickly with Fatu going for Samoan drop and then superkick, however Tankman avoided both of these. After some forearms back and forth with each other, Tankman hits Fatu on the ropes with a cross body that takes both men over the top rope to the ground.

Fatu is favoring his knee. Tankman has taken control of the match outside the ring. The official is on the outside of the ring with competitors and not counting inside the ring. Tankman goes for a cannonball to Fatu on chair from ring apron, however he misses when Fatu moves out of the way.

Back in the ring Tankman hits Fatu with Tankman driver for two count. Tankman lifts Fatu up, however Fatu gets out of it and kicks Tankman in back of the head. Fatu does his springboard moonsault for two count. Fatu is still favoring his leg.

Tankman makes comeback and now both competitors are on the top rope. Fatu hits a hurricarana and then Samoan swaton for a near fall.

Both men are back standing. Tankman hits Fatu with a spinning back elbow. Fatu comes back to hit twisting body block from second rope to get the pinfall.

Jacob Fatu defeats Calvin Tankman via pinfall to retain his Openweight Championship.

After the match, Fatu talks to the crowd and says even though he lives on the west coast, he feels like he’s home. Then he calls Tankman back to the ring to acknowledge how tough he is as he shakes his hand.

We are shown all weapons being prepared in the back for the Tag Team Championship Match later on.

We are shown a video package for the next scheduled match between Delmi Exo and Ava Everett.

Sam Laterna interviews Everett who talks down about Exo and the crowd in Philly. Everett said she is going to take both titles back to Germany where the fans are worthy!

Next we are shown Alex Kane arriving earlier to a warm welcoming on the back. He then says “Bomaye is for the people!”

MLW Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo Vs wXw Women’s Champion Ava Everett – Title Vs Title

Ava Everett controls the early going in this match, working on Delmi’s neck and back. Everett is working the crowd foiling every time Delmi tries to mount offense.

Delmi makes a comeback with a spinebuster and then hits a suicide dive through ropes onto Everett on the outside. Then hits a drop kick from from the top rope for two count.

Everett makes one final attempt by hitting a Y 2 Cutter for a near fall. Goes for her superkick but it’s broken up by Delmi who hits a leg drop suplex. Then a Delmi driver for the 3 count.

Delmi Exo defeats Ava Everett via pinfall to retain her MLW title and become the new wXw Women’s Champion

Joe Dombrowski goes over upcoming MLW events for the rest of this year on Fite +

Timothy Thatcher Vs Tracy Williams

This is a typical Thatcher match. Starting off with both men jocking for positions with tie ups, then moves to wrestling holds that Thatcher got the better of.

Both men are having moments in this match with hard hitting shots. Thatcher appears to be favoring his neck.

Williams does a flying DDT from top turnbuckle. The ref counts two, however Thatcher didn’t appear to get a shoulder up. The ref looks down at Thatcher and holds up the X sign and calls the match. Doctor is called into the ring, however Thatcher is able to leave on his own to the crowd standing and applauding.

Tracy Williams defeats Timothy Thatcher when official calls the match due to injury