Montez Ford Makes Bold Prediction For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

Montez Ford is ready for his championship opportunity tonight.

Ahead of The Street Profits’ title opportunity against Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions The Judgment Day on tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Ford vowed that he and Angelo Dawkins will reclaim the titles.

“It’s been nearly 3 years since The Street Profits have held tag team Gold,” Ford wrote. “That all ends tonight, at home, in CHICAGO.”

