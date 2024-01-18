Moose Believes Nic Nemeth Joining TNA Wrestling Is Huge For The Company

TNA World Champion Moose recently spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics including how Nic Nemeth (F.K.A. Dolph Ziggler in WWE) joining TNA Wrestling is huge for the company.

Moose said, “Even though he took me out, which I’m going to get mine back when the time is right, but let’s leave that alone. Talking about Nic coming into the company, I think it’s huge for TNA. Obviously, I’m a huge fan of his. He’s a superstar. He’s done everything in professional wrestling, he’s been World Champion, he’s been a tag team guy, he’s won every single title you can think about. He’s been all over the world. He has a huge buzz going right now. For him to pick TNA over AEW and New Japan or any other company, that shows that TNA is a hot spot right now. I’m happy he’s part of the team, I’m happy I get to do something down the road with him. I’m happy that TNA is starting to be a spot where people want to come. Same thing with Ash By Elegance, her picking us over other companies out there, I’m happy she is part of the team and I can’t wait to see what the future brings with Nic and Ash.”

You can check out Moose’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)