Updated Ticket Sales For TNA’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed details about ticket sales for TNA’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers the period from Friday, September 26th, through Sunday, October 12th, offering insight into TNA’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

– TNA Victory Road on Friday, September 26th in Edmonton has 2,007 tickets sold.

– TNA iMPACT Tapings on Saturday, September 27th in Edmonton has 1,900 tickets sold.

– TNA Bound For Glory on Sunday, October 12th in Lowell has 3,502 tickets sold.