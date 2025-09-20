The following was sent to us:

STEVE MACLIN WINS BRCW HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE – KERRY MORTON BACKS NEW CHAMPION

Following BRCW Summer Smash 3, the landscape of Boca Raton Championship Wrestling has officially shifted. Steve Maclin defeated WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton to capture the BRCW Heavyweight Championship, adding to his current reign as TNA International Champion, and immediately made his presence felt backstage.

In an exclusive post-match interview, conducted by Emme Landau, Maclin declared himself a “champ champ” and drove home his dominance in Boca Raton:

“The Boca Raton Heavyweight Champion and still the TNA International Champion. That’s right. I said exactly what I was going to do to Ricky Morton tonight and I did that because I always have one step ahead of everyone else.”

Maclin mocked Morton’s legendary “Rock n’ Roll” legacy, claiming his focus was misplaced:

“Rock and Roll is all about live fast, die hard, party hard. Well, that’s why the gold isn’t around your waist. I am all about honor, integrity, and structure — and I tag, bag, and stack bodies everywhere I go.”

The shocking moment came when Maclin turned to Ricky’s son, Kerry Morton, who was standing alongside him in the interview. Without hesitation, Kerry publicly aligned himself with the new champion:

“I follow you, Steve. I follow you”

This stunning declaration further ignited the generational tension already brewing between Ricky and Kerry Morton, a feud that escalated during Summer Smash 3 and is now set to explode at BRCW November Knockdown on November 2nd.

Tickets for BRCW November Knockdown at the VIP Ballroom (2200 Yamato Road, Boca Raton, FL) are on sale now at BocaRatonWrestling.com. Fans can use the code BRCWVIP for discounted access.