Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Wrestlepalooza

A potential spoiler has surfaced for tonight’s WWE Wrestlepalooza premium live event, as LA Knight has reportedly been spotted in Indianapolis, Indiana, the host city for the show. PWInsider reports that Knight was seen in town ahead of the event, fueling speculation that he may make a surprise appearance during the broadcast.

Given current storylines, the most likely spot for Knight’s involvement would be in the tag team clash between The Usos and The Vision’s Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed. Knight has been embroiled in a feud with The Vision for months on Raw, but his growing rivalry with Jey Uso adds another wrinkle to the situation.

Over the past two weeks, Knight and Jey have exchanged finishing moves and left each other laid out. The rivalry escalated further when Breakker and Reed attacked Knight, costing him a World Heavyweight Championship number one contender’s match.

Tonight’s Wrestlepalooza is a historic show as the first WWE PLE to stream on ESPN Unlimited. The event is headlined by Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, while the show will open with John Cena facing Brock Lesnar in Lesnar’s first match in two years. Also confirmed are a mixed tag team showdown with CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, and Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship.