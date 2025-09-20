Backstage News On TNA Stars Being Blocked From Working Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA is reportedly not allowing its talent to work for Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer explained that the decision stemmed from TNA not wanting to be viewed as working with AEW, since Maple Leaf has featured AEW talent in the past. Meltzer also noted this reflected WWE’s influence on TNA, pointing to comments from Moose during an interview with Signed By Superstars.

In that interview, Moose mentioned he frequently speaks with D’Amore and would like to wrestle for Maple Leaf, but acknowledged that D’Amore’s AEW connections create complications given WWE and AEW’s competition.

Both TNA President Carlos Silva and D’Amore denied the report, but in the latest Observer, Meltzer revealed that off-the-record sources confirmed the story was accurate. He pointed out that while former TNA stars Mike Bailey and Josh Alexander previously appeared for Maple Leaf, no current TNA wrestlers have worked there since.

The only exception is Santino Marella, who received approval to appear but is not an active wrestler in TNA.

Additionally, George Iceman—who is close friends with D’Amore—has worked shows, though he is not under contract as an in-ring performer.

Meltzer further claimed that at least one individual who publicly denied the story privately admitted it was true. He added that, given the public denials, TNA may eventually allow certain talent to appear at Maple Leaf shows in order to reinforce their stance that no restrictions exist.