TNA Restricts Talent From Working Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Wrestling

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shed light on a booking policy within TNA Wrestling that appears to reflect WWE’s growing influence over the company. According to the report, TNA talent are no longer permitted to work for Maple Leaf Wrestling, the promotion run by former TNA president Scott D’Amore.

The reasoning? TNA management now reportedly views AEW as “the enemy,” and since D’Amore has the ability to book AEW talent for his shows, TNA wrestlers are being kept away from his promotion.

The Observer report stated, “TNA talent is not allowed to work on Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Wrestling shows even though most of them like D’Amore. The reason is that TNA management considers AEW as the enemy and D’Amore is allowed to book AEW talent.”

Former TNA World Champion Moose confirmed the policy during an appearance on Signed by Superstars, “I talk to him (Scott D’Amore) at least once every other week, maybe once a month. He’s doing great. He has his new fed, Maple Leaf Pro. They’re doing awesome. I wish I could work for them but you know how business is with the whole TNA. They have a relationship with AEW. We’re in competition with AEW so you know how all that whole nonsense goes.”

D’Amore, who was beloved by talent during his tenure as TNA president, has made Maple Leaf Wrestling a personal passion project. Meanwhile, TNA’s stance reflects a larger competitive climate — especially with recent discussions of moving Impact Wrestling to Wednesday nights to go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

If that move materializes, it would further escalate the ongoing promotional battle between WWE, AEW, and now TNA.