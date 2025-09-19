Scott D’Amore Reveals Brock Lesnar Was In Discussions With TNA In 2007

Scott D’Amore, the former president of TNA Wrestling, recently published a new article on his D’Amore Drop blog, discussing various topics including his conversations with WWE star Brock Lesnar, who had talks with TNA Wrestling back in 2007.

D’Amore wrote, “Kurt Angle revealed this week that Brock Lesnar was in talks with TNA back in 2007. This is absolutely true — I was the producer of almost all Kurt’s early matches in TNA and he came to me saying Brock wanted to come over.

Kurt was very excited about this and, obviously, it would have been a huge, maybe trajectory-altering signing for TNA. I passed it on to Dixie Carter, who owned TNA at the time. But, as you already know, it didn’t happen.

It’s a huge what-if, not just for TNA, but for Lesnar. If he came to TNA on a big contract in 2007, would he have still debuted in MMA that year? Would he have felt the need to go fight in the UFC in 2008 and help usher in a legion of new fans for the UFC? I suppose we’ll never know.”