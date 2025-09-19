Speculation On Major WWE Returns Ahead Of Wrestlepalooza

With Wrestlepalooza just hours away, speculation is running wild following Triple H’s promise that fans can “expect surprises.” As WWE’s first Premium Live Event to air on ESPN, the company is under pressure to deliver something that will grab mainstream headlines and set the tone for this new broadcast partnership.

The list of possible returns is as exciting as it is varied. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, still tied to WWE through his role on TKO’s Board of Directors, is always the most obvious “dream return” that could send ESPN’s coverage into overdrive. Stone Cold Steve Austin remains a possibility, too—even if just for a crowd-popping cameo rather than a match.

For the women’s division, Saraya’s recent free agency and Ronda Rousey’s positive comments about Triple H’s leadership have fans wondering if one of them could shock the world by stepping back into a WWE ring.

Then there are the injured or absent stars waiting to make their comebacks. Gunther, whose absence since losing the World Heavyweight Title to CM Punk has been glaring, is rumored to be returning soon. Ilja Dragunov has been cleared for weeks and is ready to unleash his intensity on Raw, while Rey Mysterio is said to be close to a full in-ring return. Even Dakota Kai or Killer Kross could provide the kind of shock value WWE loves to deliver on big stages.

And, given ESPN’s involvement, it wouldn’t be surprising if an outside sports star or celebrity made an appearance to help launch the new era with crossover buzz.