Moose Claps Back At Podcast Host Over Criticism Oof TNA iMPACT AMC Debut

Moose found himself at the center of a heated social media exchange this week after responding to criticism aimed at TNA Wrestling’s recent Impact premiere on AMC.

The back-and-forth began when wrestling podcast host JDfromNY took to Twitter/X to voice strong dissatisfaction with the production quality of the debut episode.

JDFromNY: “You’d think with a new network and a major TV deal, the production would look and sound better. Instead, it looked like it was filmed on an iPhone 12 and echoed like an empty hallway. I’ve seen YouTube podcasts that look and sound better than this s***.”

Moose responded by calling out what he viewed as a pattern of negativity.

Moose: “If you’re always negative, you’re probably very miserable. If you’re positive, you’re probably in a great place in life.”

JDfromNY fired back, defending his approach to criticism and suggesting Moose could have ignored the comment altogether.

JDFromNY: “I don’t bite my tongue when it comes to what I like and don’t like… If you didn’t like what I had to say, you could’ve just kept scrolling. But sure—keep inviting people to your shows who offer nothing but a fake smile and absolutely f*** all when it comes to genuine criticism.”

The exchange escalated when Moose questioned whether criticism should come from outside the wrestling industry.

Moose: “No disrespect at all, but criticism should only come from people who were experts in the same field we are in. It shouldn’t come from a fan. It shouldn’t come from a guy who just decided one day to start a podcast and it shouldn’t come from a JD from NY.. just my humble opinion.”

JDfromNY pushed back, arguing that fan feedback is foundational to professional wrestling.

JDFromNY: “LMAO. So only wrestlers can critique wrestling? That’s wild… Wrestling is literally built on audience response. Silencing fans doesn’t protect the business—it makes it look WEAK.”

Moose closed the exchange by clarifying his stance, drawing a line between having an opinion and offering professional criticism.

Moose: “What you have is an opinion… and you’re entitled to have one. But until you built or ran a successful wrestling company or/and wrestled at the highest level, you can’t criticize any of us. But YES, you can have an opinion.”

The exchange quickly gained traction among wrestling fans online, reigniting debate over who should be allowed to critique wrestling—and where the line exists between opinion, criticism, and professional accountability.