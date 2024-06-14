Moose Plans To Retire In 5 Years

Enjoy Moose while you can.

The TNA World Heavyweight Champion and leader of The System, age 40, wants to retire after five more years in the business.

Ahead of his TNA Against All Odds 2024 title defense against “BROKEN” Matt Hardy, he spoke about these plans while doing a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest.

“I want to retire when I’m 45, so a good five years,” he said. “There’s a lot of gas [in the tank]. Just because I’m retiring at 45, I’m still gonna have a full tank. I just want to live life and enjoy things that I never got to do.”

He added, “I want to travel and go to places I never had the chance to go and actually leave the hotel and do things. So yeah, I might not retire for good, but I’m going to take a good two, three years off at 45.”

TNA Against All Odds 2024 goes down tonight, June 14, from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Ill.