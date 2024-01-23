Moose Wants To Face Kazuchika Okada In A One-On-One Match Again

TNA World Champion Moose recently spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics including wanting to face “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada in a one-on-one match again somewhere down the line.

Moose said, “The first one that comes to mind, he’s not a full-time guy in our company, but we had a preview at the tapings in Vegas. It’s Okada. He’s a guy I would like to have another one-on-one match with. It’s been six years since I had a one-on-one match with him. I was a kid. Actually, it’s longer than six years, it was nine years ago. I was one year into wrestling when I had a singles match with Okada. I was a kid in wrestling. I would like to have another one-on-one match now that I’m an adult in wrestling and I would like to see how that plays out.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



