More Tickets Made Available For Sold Out AEW Dynamite: Homecoming In Jacksonville

If you wanted to attend AEW Dynamite: Homecoming this week but didn’t get your tickets in time, fear not!

On Tuesday, All Elite Wrestling has announced that production has opened up additional seats for the company’s return to their home turf at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

“Production has opened additional seats for TOMORROW NIGHT’s AEW Dynamite: Homecoming at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.,” the statement read. “Local bell time is at 7:30pm and the show airs LIVE on TBS Network at 8pm ET. / 7pm CT.”

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com for live AEW Dynamite: Homecoming results coverage from Jacksonville, FL.