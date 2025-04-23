More Updates For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite In NOLA

Some new updates have been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Heading into the show this evening, the company has announced that The Hurt Syndicate will appear live, and that Ricochet will go one-on-one against Mark Briscoe.

Additionally, Josh Alexander & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay and Kevin Knight has been announced for tag-team action.

Previously announced for tonight is an appearance by Master P, FTR returning from suspension, Young Bucks vs. Speedball Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight, as well as Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament semifinals.