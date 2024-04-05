More WWE Legends, Wrestling Stars In Philadelphia For WrestleMania Week

The legend count in Philly continues to rise as this year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” continues to draw closer.

On Friday, PWInsider.com released an updated list of legends and stars in town for WrestleMania XL Week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured below are the names spotted in town for this year’s WrestleMania XL shows on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

* Madusa



* Cowboy Bob Orton



* Rikishi



* Sharmell



* Larry Zbyszko



* Ron Simmons



* Kane



* Jimmy Hart



* Michelle McCool



* JBL

Make sure to join us here throughout the week for WrestleMania XL news coverage and updates, and return on 4/6 and 4/7 for live WrestleMania XL results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.