Motor City Machine Guns Expected To Sign With WWE

WWE is going to sign a number of top free agents who were previously thought to be headed to AEW.

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) are now free agents after their TNA contracts expired in March. The tag team wrapped up at the March 23rd television tapings.

They created the tag team in 2007 and have had success with every promotion they’ve performed for, including ROH and NJPW. They both held TNA’s World and X-Division titles. They’ve won the Tag Team Championship three times together.

They were earlier reported to be AEW bound. They did, however, continue to book independently. In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that “Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley are expected to be coming here [WWE], or at least that’s the talk within wrestling. Nobody has officially said anything.”

The tag duo recently worked an independent show in Portland, where they said their final in-ring farewell to independent wrestling. It should be mentioned that they have a booking scheduled for next month. It was stated, “Of late, the indications were WWE made the better offer but they were expected to be with whichever side made the best offer. Within wrestling the belief is that they are WWE-bound.”

Tommaso Ciampa recently referred to them on social media. PWinsider.com has also covered the story.