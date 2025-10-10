Mr. Anderson Reveals Story Behind His Surprise TNA Return

Pro wrestling veteran Mr. Anderson appeared on the Refin’ It Up podcast to discuss various topics, including the circumstances surrounding his recent return to TNA Wrestling.

Mr. Anderson said, “After a nine-year hiatus, made my return to TNA… TNA was in Minneapolis, and it made sense. I reached out to a bunch of people, I connected with a bunch of fans. I crossed paths with Matt Hardy and Nic Nemeth and a couple of the — Tommy (Dreamer).”

He continued, “Just, ‘Hey, I’m interested in doing anything, if there’s a spot for me,’ and it turns out there was so, I was able to work here… Here’s the best part about it: Two weeks ago, we had the kids, and my daughter said to me, ‘Dad, I think you should go work for one of those big companies again,’ you know? ‘I wanna see you work for WWE or TNA,’ and I knew that it was gonna happen, but I just bit my lip, and didn’t wanna tell her… We had ‘em two weekends in a row, and I was at the show. My wife and my mom picked the kids up from school. They live two and a half hours away, brought ‘em here… They were like, ‘Where’s dad?’ ‘Well, we’re gonna go to a wrestling show tonight and dad’s gonna come and sit with us, but, he’s got some other stuff he has to take care of first.’ So, they got seated… We did a promo segment and then we did a match later on…”

Mr. Anderson added, “So that was just really, really awesome for me personally.”

