The Rascalz Reveal Their TNA Contracts Expire At The End Of The Year

This week’s TNA Bound For Glory go-home episode of iMPACT featured a backstage segment with The Rascalz, which includes Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, and Myron Reed.

During the segment, the trio expressed their disappointment at not being included on the card for this Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

As their conversation continued about how they could potentially get involved in the show, Wentz noted that their contracts with the company are set to expire at the end of the year.

The Rascalz have been a significant part of TNA since their debut in 2018, originally consisting of Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, and Dezmond Xavier. Wentz and Xavier later moved to WWE, where Xavier continued to perform under the name Lee. Wentz returned to TNA in 2023, and Reed joined the group full-time in July.