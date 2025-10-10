TNA iMPACT Results – October 9, 2025

TNA iMPACT Results

Date: October 9, 2025

Location: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

TNA World Champion Trick Williams Kicks Off iMPACT

TNA World Champion Trick Williams opened the show by comparing himself to Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Mike Tyson — all rolled into one. He turned his attention to Mike Santana, who he’ll face at Bound for Glory. Trick declared that after their match, “TNA” will stand for TrickNA.

Mike Santana interrupted, standing with the fans in Edmonton. Santana cut an emotional promo about battling addiction and surviving tragedy, referencing the moment he had to identify his father’s body at the morgue. He said he’s overcome too much to let Trick stop him now.

Trick responded by saying Mike would be “Bound for Rehab” after their title match. Santana fired back by calling Trick a “one-trick pony” and promised that after Bound for Glory, Trick will be bound for developmental, and he’ll return the TNA World Title to its roots.

Matt Cardona vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/ Nic Nemeth)

Midway through the match, Nic Nemeth interfered and tripped Cardona at ringside, but was caught and ejected by the referee. Cardona capitalized and ended the match shortly after.

Result: Matt Cardona defeats Ryan Nemeth via pinfall with Radio Silence.

Gia Miller and Tessa Blanchard Promo

The tension between Gia Miller and Tessa Blanchard continued ahead of their Bound for Glory match. Tessa insulted Gia’s transition from wrestling to backstage interviews, calling her a third-rate announcer. Gia clapped back, saying Tessa burned every bridge in wrestling, which is why she had to move abroad. Things nearly got physical before officials stepped in.

Treehouse Segment with The Rascalz

Zachary Wentz sat on the couch with Trey Miguel, sporting a neck brace after being superkicked the week before. Wentz pretended to hold a grudge but ultimately forgave Miguel. The Rascalz then teased that their contracts are coming up, but before they go, they want one more match at Bound for Glory and plan to speak with Santino Marella.

Mara Sadè Video Package

Mara Sadè opened up emotionally in a heartfelt promo, citing Jazz and Jacqueline as her biggest inspirations and describing her joy in having wrestled alongside the Hardy family. Mara promised to be a beacon of strength and inspiration for young girls watching around the world.

Mustafa Ali (w/ Order 4) vs. JDC (w/ The System)

Tensions flared as both stables brawled at ringside. Behind the referee’s back, Agent Zero interfered to give Ali the upper hand. He connected with the 450 Splash for the victory.

Result: Mustafa Ali defeats JDC via pinfall with the 450 Splash.

Post-match, The System chased Order 4 from the ring with weapons, setting the stage for future conflict.

Injury Report

Team 3D has been cleared for Bound for Glory.

Mara Sadè is cleared to compete in the Call Your Shot Battle Royal.

The IInspiration are nursing minor bumps and bruises but are medically cleared.

Elijah remains sidelined with no return date set.

TNA Knockouts Championship Contract Signing – Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Indi Hartwell

Before the official proceedings began, The Concierge interrupted to demand her automatic rematch clause be added to the Bound for Glory contract. Santino Marella agreed and signed it on the spot, making the title bout a Triple Threat Match.

Back on track, Indi Hartwell discussed her sacrifices to reach this title opportunity, dismissing Kelani Jordan’s quick rise. Jordan said she wasn’t here to disrespect TNA but to elevate the Knockouts Championship. Hartwell said her family is flying 21 hours to Boston to see her win. Jordan told her to bring that same energy to Bound for Glory.

Both women signed the contract. Kelani stood tall holding the belt, while Hartwell stepped into her face to end the segment.

The Road to Glory: The Final Table – The Hardyz vs. The Dudley Boyz (Preview Segment)

A special video package aired featuring both legendary tag teams. Brother Devon said he’s doing this for his kids to see what he used to do, while Brother Ray promised “unplanned emotion” in their final showdown. Footage included comments from Jeff Hardy’s daughters, adding personal stakes to the match.

X-Division Champion Leon Slater Promo

Leon Slater addressed the legacy of the X-Division, saying he’s proud to follow in the footsteps of AJ Styles and others. He made it clear that he does not intend to lose the title to a “hype train outsider” like Je’Von Evans at Bound for Glory.

Main Event – No Disqualification Match: Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young

This bitter grudge match lived up to its chaotic billing. Chairs and weapons were used freely, with both men absorbing heavy punishment. In the end, Young drove Hendry into a steel chair with a vicious piledriver to score the win.

Result: Eric Young defeats Joe Hendry via pinfall with a Piledriver on the steel chair.