Multiple Titles Change Hands At TNA Bound For Glory, Audio Issues And More

TNA Bound For Glory 2026 featured several championship changes, a historic victory for Frankie Kazarian and unexpected technical difficulties during Sunday’s pay-per-view at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Among the night’s biggest developments, Indi Hartwell captured the TNA Knockouts World Championship, Jason Hotch regained the TNA International Championship, and Kazarian secured his third consecutive Call Your Shot Gauntlet victory.

Indi Hartwell Wins TNA Knockouts World Championship

Hartwell defeated Xia Brookside to become the new TNA Knockouts World Champion in a match featuring WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Mickie James as the special guest referee.

The finish saw Hartwell connect with the Hurts Donut to secure the pinfall victory, ending Brookside’s championship reign at 105 days.

The result marked a significant turnaround for Hartwell, who had unsuccessfully challenged Kelani Jordan for the same championship at Bound For Glory 2025.

One year later, Hartwell returned to TNA’s biggest annual event and finally captured the Knockouts World Championship.

Jason Hotch Captures TNA International Championship

Another championship changed hands when Jason Hotch defeated Mustafa Ali, Agent Zero and John Skyler in a Four-Way Match to become the new TNA International Champion.

The contest followed the breakdown of Order 4 and featured additional chaos at ringside involving Tasha Steelz and Mila Moore.

Despite the interference and unpredictable action, Hotch managed to capitalize during the closing moments.

Ali connected with a 450 splash, but Hotch survived the maneuver and caught the defending champion in a pinning combination to secure the three-count.

The victory made Hotch a two-time TNA International Champion.

Following the match, Hotch celebrated his championship triumph alongside his wife and daughter.

Frankie Kazarian Wins Third Consecutive Call Your Shot Gauntlet

Frankie Kazarian continued his remarkable success in the annual Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match, winning the contest for the third consecutive year.

The match featured a field of TNA stars and included the promotional in-ring debut of Avery Styles.

Kazarian ultimately outlasted the competition before defeating Trey Miguel in the final stage of the match to secure another Call Your Shot victory.

The result further extended Kazarian’s impressive record in the annual Bound For Glory tradition.

TNA Addresses Commentary Audio Problems During Pay-Per-View

The event also experienced technical difficulties that affected the broadcast.

Commentary audio unexpectedly disappeared during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match, with the issue continuing into the TNA International Championship Four-Way Match.

TNA Wrestling acknowledged the disruption through an official social media statement, confirming that efforts were underway to restore the commentary feed.

“We are aware of the audio issues with the commentary feed and are working to resolve ASAP. Stay tuned,” the company wrote.

Despite the technical setback, Bound For Glory 2026 continued with multiple title changes and significant developments across the TNA roster.