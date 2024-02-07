Multiple TNA Wrestling Stars React To Release Of Scott D’Amore

The reactions are starting to come in from talent in TNA Wrestling regarding the breaking news from Wednesday that the company has released TNA President Scott D’Amore.

Shortly after the news regarding the longtime TNA executive, who has served as the head of the promotion behind-the-scenes dating back to 2017, multiple TNA Wrestling stars took to social media to share their reactions.

TNA World Champion Moose, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, Jake Something and veteran ring announcer David Penzer were just some of the TNA veterans who surfaced on X to share their thoughts on the news today.

Check out some early reactions from TNA stars to the release of Scott D’Amore via the X posts embedded below.

I’m lost for words…..Shutting down for a few days. ✌🏾 — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) February 7, 2024

Heart and soul of TNA.

Irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/GDuducuafT — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 7, 2024

Proud to be a Scott D’Amore guy. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/dhTLpWuMEh — Jake Something (@JakeSomething_) February 7, 2024